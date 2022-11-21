Pornography Case: Police Chargesheet Claims Raj Kundra Made Porn Films For OTT
Maharashtra Cyber Police filed a charge sheet accusing Raj Kundra of making porn films for monetary gains.
In a recent development in the pornography case, the Maharashtra Cyber Police has filed a charge sheet against actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, accusing him of creating pornographic content for monetary gains. According to a report by E-Times, the charge sheet claims that Kundra made porn films in a couple of five-star hotels, which were distributed by OTT platforms at the time.
In continuation to the E-Times report, the charge sheet alleged Kundra of filming obscene or pornographic content in deluxe hotels with actors Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, along with cameraperson Raju Dubey and film producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala.
For the unversed, Kundra was arrested in the case, earlier in July 2021 and is currently out on bail. In the same month, the businessman's lawyer Prashant Patil submitted an application to the Central Bureau of Investigation for his discharge from the case.
Kundra had also urged the central agency to probe the case, alleging that the senior crime branch officers framed him.
An FIR was registered by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February after a woman approached the police and made certain allegations. Nine others had also been arrested under the same.
