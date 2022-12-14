ADVERTISEMENT

Popular TV Actor Devoleena Gets Married; See Pics

Devoleena has also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss.'

Popular television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee of the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame, is now married. The couple met at the gym according to a report by India Today.

According to the same report, her now husband helped her with her physiotherapy when she met with an accident on the sets of her TV show. Later, they decided to get married. Photos of the wedding have now been circulating around the internet.

Devoleena's fan accounts have also been circulating photos of Devoleena. According to reports, the duo got married in an intimate ceremony in Lonavala.

Other accounts have also been sending well-wishes to the happy couple.

She shared some pictures from her Haldi ceremony. The actor looked happy in the photos from the pre-wedding festivities.

Devoleena was also seen participating in the reality show Bigg Boss.

