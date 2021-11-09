Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts to Vishal Kotian's Comments
Kamya Panjabi, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others gave the Bigg Boss 15 contestants a reality check.
Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee went into the Bigg Boss 15 house during a Weekend Ka Vaar to give her opinion about contestants. Devoleena addressed the feud between Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan, and also accused Vishal Kotian of manipulating people for his game.
After she left the house, Vishal made a comment about her journey on Bigg Boss. Devoleena reacted to those comments, adding that she doesn't like the 'dirty game' Vishal plays.
Devoleena told Vishal that he said the phrase 'You’re the only one in the house I trust the most,' to three different people. Vishal defended that his feelings are genuine but Devoleena later also told him in Hindi, "Maybe you don’t respect other’s emotions.” This led to an argument between the two.
After Devoleena left, Vishal Kotian said, "Main usse gyaan loonga joh mujhse gyaani ho, usse nahi jiska gyaan mere se neeche ho. Khud top 7 mein bhi thi kya? (I will take advice from someone who is more knowledgeable than me, not from someone who is beneath me. Did she even go till the top 7?)"
During the Sunday's Weekend ka Waar of Bigg Boss 15, host Salman Khan addressed Vishal's comments about Devoleena and rebuked him for the same.
In a conversation with Times of India, Devoleena reacted to Vishal's comment about her not being in the top 7 and said, "I would like to remind people that while doing a task I had got injured and the doctor advised me to choose health over the show. I did that for my well-being which is why I wasn't in the finale. I was not evicted on the basis of voting. In the last season, Nikki Tamboli also said the same thing and I have cleared it now for the last time."
Talking about Vishal Kotian's reaction, Devoleena said, "To win the game you need to accept Bigg Boss as your own house. And when you do that, you will never ever behave badly with a guest, the way Vishal did. He always talks about culture and values and tries to portray himself as a man who has been through ups and downs. If that was true, he wouldn't have said such things about me."
Devoleena Bhattacharjee added that she doesn't have anything personal against Vishal or any other contestant, adding that she had been invited to give her view point and that's what she did.
Devoleena further said, "I'm human and I have my own views. Some will agree with them, some will not. My question to Vishal might have frustrated him because it was spoiling his game. Though it wasn’t my intention but I don't like the dirty game which he plays. He tries to use the emotions of other contestants and then claims that he has feelings for them. Later he plays the victim card which is not required at all."
Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entered the Bigg Boss 15 house recently as wild card contestants. Salman Khan also announced, during the latest Weekend ka Vaar, that the contestants will now be competing to become VIP contestants. Only those contestants will be eligible to win the Bigg Boss trophy.
Contestant Simba Nagpal can't participate in this week's activities to become a VIP contestant as a penalty for pushing co-contestant Umar Riaz into the pool during a task.
