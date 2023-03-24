ADVERTISEMENT

Pooja Bhatt Tests Positive for COVID-19; Urges Fans to Wear Masks

"Covid can get to you despite being fully vaccinated," wrote Pooja Bhatt in her tweet.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Pooja Bhatt Tests Positive for COVID-19; Urges Fans to Wear Masks
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Pooja Bhatt has tested positive for COVID-19. The Chup actor shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Friday, 24 March. Bhatt re-tweeted an old video of some children banging utensils to drive away the coronavirus in 2020 and shared that "exactly three years later" she has contracted the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhatt tweeted, "And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully I shall be back on my feet soon."

See her tweet here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt was last seen in R Balki's serial-killer drama, Chup: Revenge of The Artist. Earlier, she appeared in her father Mahesh Bhatt's film Sadak 2 and the Netflix web-series Bombay Begums.

Also Read

In Photos: Actor Pooja Bhatt Walks With Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

In Photos: Actor Pooja Bhatt Walks With Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Pooja Bhatt   COVID -19 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×