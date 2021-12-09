Pooja Bhatt Lends Support to Kamya Panjabi As She Stands up to 'Divorce-Shaming'
Kamya Panjabi gave a befitting reply to a troll who tried to shame her for her divorce.
Actor Kamya Panjabi has called out a troll who tried to shame her because of her divorce and second marriage. Kamya took to Twitter to share a screenshot of her response. The actor married Shalabh Dang in February last year, seven years after her separation.
On Wednesday, Kamya posted a video on Instagram wherein she spoke about women empowerment. A comment on the post read, "Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai (You could not even save your own marriage. You got divorced, and then married for the second time. This is the limit).”
To which Kamya replied in Hindi, "Don't I have any right to stay happy? After divorce, should every woman die? Divorce isn't the end of one's life. Every girl needs to raise her voice against people who think like you. And, they are raising their voices. Do not think of me as weak. I am a woman and I can fight".
Lending support to Kamya actor Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "More power to you & ALL the women out there who muster up the strength to walk away from a dead marriage & reclaim themselves in a world that tells them they are nothing without a man in their lives. It takes courage to walk alone & take full responsibility for one’s life".
Kamya received a lot of support on social media as she stood up to the troll.
Kamya Panjabi was married to businessman Bunty Negi for 10 years till they parted ways in 2013.
