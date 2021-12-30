PM Modi's Silence Shows He Doesn't Care: Naseeruddin on Haridwar Hate Speech Row

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has reacted to the rabid hate speeches, targeting minorities, that were delivered by a number of Hindutva leaders at a three-day conclave held in the pilgrimage city of Haridwar from 17-19 December. The event, organised by controversial Hindutva leader and the root of many complaints, Yati Narsinghanand, saw multiple calls to incite violence against and kill minorities.

In an interview to The Wire, Shah said, "The first reaction was anger. What is happening here is a concerted attempt to make Muslims feel insecure. It is starting from the very top, where Aurangzeb and Mughal invaders are being invoked, and separatism seems to have become a policy for the ruling party".