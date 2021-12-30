PM Modi's Silence Shows He Doesn't Care: Naseeruddin on Haridwar Hate Speech Row
"These people are calling for a full-scale civil war", Naseeruddin Shah on the conclave at Haridwar.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has reacted to the rabid hate speeches, targeting minorities, that were delivered by a number of Hindutva leaders at a three-day conclave held in the pilgrimage city of Haridwar from 17-19 December. The event, organised by controversial Hindutva leader and the root of many complaints, Yati Narsinghanand, saw multiple calls to incite violence against and kill minorities.
In an interview to The Wire, Shah said, "The first reaction was anger. What is happening here is a concerted attempt to make Muslims feel insecure. It is starting from the very top, where Aurangzeb and Mughal invaders are being invoked, and separatism seems to have become a policy for the ruling party".
The actor added that he was curious to see what would happen to these people, but wasn't surprised that no action was taken against them. "I was curious to see what would happen to them, but that nothing happened isn't surprising as nothing happened to the person who crushed down farmers with his car. There is definitely an attempt to scare us, and I have always held a placard that we shouldn't be scared".
Naseeruddin Shah told the publication he has repeatedly been accused of being scared when all he had done is express concern for his children.
"It leaves you aghast when you hear things like the ones spoken at the conclave in Haridwar. What these people are calling for is a full-scale civil war. 200 million of us aren't going to be wiped out so easily. We are going to fight back. 200 million of us call this our motherland. We were born here, generations of us died here, and I am certain if a movement like this begins, it will be met with a massive resistance".Naseeruddin Shah, Actor
Shah also touched upon the fact that it is ridiculous how the Mughals are always highlighted when it comes to blaming the Muslims. "It's funny that the so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. They forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dance, music, painting, culture, literature. No one talks about Taimur or Mahmood of Ghazni. Those were the marauders, who looted and left. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like. To hold every Muslim accountable for the so-called atrocities is nothing short of ridiculous".
When asked about the Prime Minister's silence on the matter Shah told The Wire, "He genuinely doesn't care. At least you can't accuse him of being a hypocrite, that he is expressing remorse for something he doesn't care about. He half-heartedly apologised to the farmers, but it was an insincere apology. And there's not a word of chastisement for these people (who threatened genocide). In fact, he follows them on Twitter".
