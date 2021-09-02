Watch: Naseeruddin Shah Has a Message For Those 'Celebrating Taliban's Return'

The video, shared on social media, has Naseeruddin Shah saying, "The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world. However, celebration of the barbarians by some sections of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous". Shah added that those rejoicing Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan should question themselves "if they want a reformed, modern Islam (jiddat pasandi modernity), or are content living with the old barbarism (vaishipan) of the past centuries.”

Shah spoke about his own relationship with God and added that he does not need a political religion. "May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we cannot even recognise it. I am an Indian Muslim, and as Mirza Ghalib said years ago, my relationship with God is informal. I don't need a political religion".