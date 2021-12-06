Pics: Katrina Kaif & Her Mom Visit Vicky Kaushal Ahead of Wedding

It's not clear whether the couple and the families met for a pre-wedding ceremony. Katrina draped the white georgette ruffled saree in a traditional style. She paired it with a shimmering blouse decorated with reflective diamantes on an ivory background. She accessorised the outfit with single-toe heels, bracelets and statement earrings.

Reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky are getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Some time back, the Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan gave some details about the much-awaited wedding, that's scheduled to take place from December 7-10. He said around 120 guests are expected to take part in the ceremonies. RTPCR tests, double vaccinations are mandatory for all those attending, Kishan told the media.