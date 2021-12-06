ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Katrina Kaif & Her Mom Visit Vicky Kaushal Ahead of Wedding

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding preparations are in full swing.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Katrina Kaif and her mother visited Vicky Kaushal's house on Sunday.</p></div>
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on 9 December. The wedding preparations are in full swing. On Sunday, 5 December, Katrina and her mother Suzanne Turquotte visited Vicky's house. The paparazzi clicked the actor as she made her way to Vicky's building, looking stunning in a white saree.

Katrina Kaif visited Vicky Kaushal's place on Sunday.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

The actor looked stunning in a white saree.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's not clear whether the couple and the families met for a pre-wedding ceremony. Katrina draped the white georgette ruffled saree in a traditional style. She paired it with a shimmering blouse decorated with reflective diamantes on an ivory background. She accessorised the outfit with single-toe heels, bracelets and statement earrings.

Reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky are getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Some time back, the Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan gave some details about the much-awaited wedding, that's scheduled to take place from December 7-10. He said around 120 guests are expected to take part in the ceremonies. RTPCR tests, double vaccinations are mandatory for all those attending, Kishan told the media.

