Kiara Advani Responds to Whether She is Attending Katrina & Vicky's Wedding
Speculations about Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding are all over social media.
Kiara Advani has reacted to her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly tying the knot on 9 December in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Social media is flooded with speculations about the venue, guest list and the ceremonies.
Some reports had claimed that Kiara will also be attending the wedding. During a chat with Aaj Tak, Kiara was asked about the same. To which she replied, "Really? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya.( I have heard that Vicky and Katrina are getting married but don’t know, I’ve not been invited)".
On Friday, Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan spoke about the wedding to the media. He said that the celebrations are supposed to take place from December 7-10, adding that 120 guests are expected to attend the much talked-about wedding. "There's no fear of COVID spreading because the guests who will be attending the wedding are fully vaccinated. Added to that, they have to get RTPCR tests done. Those not vaccinated will not be allowed to enter the venue", Kishan told reporters.
