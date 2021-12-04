Kiara Advani Responds to Whether She is Attending Katrina & Vicky's Wedding

Kiara Advani has reacted to her Lust Stories co-star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly tying the knot on 9 December in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Social media is flooded with speculations about the venue, guest list and the ceremonies.

Some reports had claimed that Kiara will also be attending the wedding. During a chat with Aaj Tak, Kiara was asked about the same. To which she replied, "Really? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya.( I have heard that Vicky and Katrina are getting married but don’t know, I’ve not been invited)".