Shah Rukh Never Takes Away His Co-Actors' Scenes: Pathaan Writer Abbas Tyrewala

When asked whether it was a challenge scripting the scene where Shah Rukh and Salman Khan share screen space Abbas said, "Inevitably and inescapably, we all had to ensure that both Shah Rukh and Salman got equal attention. If there's a scene where the least amount of improvisation was expected of me it was the train scene. That's a world that Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra know. Shah Rukh and Salman are friends of theirs. Also, the balancing had to be there. It's Shah Rukh's film, and Tiger (Salman) can't walk away with it. Also, it's unfair if Tiger doesn't have his fair share of lines. But it all came together very smoothly".

Speaking about one of Shah Rukh's best qualities Abbas said, "Shah Rukh has one quality, that of security. He is sure that no one can take a scene away from him. The one time I saw this quality was when I was on the sets of Ashoka. If there's a completely unheard-of junior actor who is sharing a scene with Shah Rukh and the sequence is meant for that actor, SRK will never try to walk away with the scene."

The film hit theatres on 25 January.