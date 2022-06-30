Pakistani Actors Speak in Support of Alia Bhatt’s ‘I’m Not a Parcel’ Comment
Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post on 27 June.
Soon-to-be mother, actor Alia Bhatt recently criticized a news report for its 'archaic' coverage of her pregnancy. The report mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor might go to the UK in 'to bring his wife' home. And that, Alia had planned her pregnancy in a way that it doesn't affect her work commitments. In a befitting response to the publication, Alia commented, "I'm a woman, not a parcel. No one needs to 'pick' anyone up."
Among most other celebrities, Pakistani actors Zara Noor Abbas and Durefishan Saleem, also spoke in support of the actor.
The two took screenshots of Alia's story and shared it on their social media, supporting her statement. One of them wrote, "I thought only Pakistan thinks like this."
Zara wrote, "And I thought only Pakistan thinks like this. Especially, when brands wanted to drop me off when they got know I was expecting. Becoming pregnant and being an actress makes the society feel you are not good for work anymore. Well, guess what, women are good enough for everything and anything and it's time the dictators realise so. We don't have to prove our motherhood and craft to any patriarchy."
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor had a miscarriage in 2021.
Durefishan also condemned the news report. She mentioned in her story, "We can get married/make babies and still be kick*** fab. Marriage is a part of life, not a halt. Stop telling women that their career goals don't align well with that."
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April. The two, will be soon seen together in the part one of Ayan Mukherji's upcoming trilogy film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, and is slated to release on 9 September.
On the work front, Alia has several upcoming projects, including Heart Of Stone, which will mark her debut in Hollywood. The actor will be seen alongside Gal Gaddot and Jamie Dornan in the film.
