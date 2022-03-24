This Is Why Pa Ranjith's 'Kuthiraivaal' Is Special: Anjali Patil

Anjali Patil features in the latest Tamil fantasy psychedelic thriller, Kuthiraivaal, produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions along with Yaazhi films. Kuthiraivaal is written by G Rajesh and directed by the duo Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder.

In a conversation with The Quint, Anjali opens about her journey as a novice from Nashik to a National award winning actor. She says she gets inspired by various acting techniques however she gives them her personal touch to make them her own.