This Is Why Pa Ranjith's 'Kuthiraivaal' Is Special: Anjali Patil

In conversation with actor Anjali Patil about her experience working in the psychedelic thriller 'Kuthiraivaal'.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Anjali Patil features in the latest Tamil fantasy psychedelic thriller, Kuthiraivaal, produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions along with Yaazhi films. Kuthiraivaal is written by G Rajesh and directed by the duo Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder.

In a conversation with The Quint, Anjali opens about her journey as a novice from Nashik to a National award winning actor. She says she gets inspired by various acting techniques however she gives them her personal touch to make them her own.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anjali Patil in <em>Kuthiraivaal.</em></p></div>

Anjali Patil in Kuthiraivaal.

(Photo Courtesy : Twitter)

Speaking about her experience in Kuthiraivaal, Anjali says it is always a special film for how it deals with "magical realism" which is a unique concept in Indian cinema. About her collaboration with Pa Ranjith, she says he is a storyteller with an understanding of politics, power, gender and caste. She lauds him for being a filmmaker who aims to bring change in the society through art. "I would like to call Pa Ranjith, a scholar of the society," she adds.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Director Pa Ranjith.</p></div>

Director Pa Ranjith.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

In this interview, Anjali also opens up about turning filmmaker with her upcoming project Neither a Girl Nor a Woman produced under her own banner, Anahat Films.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anjali Patil's directorial debut <em>Neither a Girl Nor a Woman.</em></p></div>

Anjali Patil's directorial debut Neither a Girl Nor a Woman.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

