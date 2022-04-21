Director Bhagyaraj Apologises After Calling PM Modi’s Critics 'Premature Babies'
Actor-director Bhagyaraj’s comments on PM Modi's critics have been called out on social media.
The social media debate regarding Ilaiyaraaja drawing parallels between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr BR Ambedkar has not subsided yet.
Now, veteran actor-director Bhagyaraj has slammed PM Modi’s critics, calling them "premature babies" and claiming that their "eyes and ears haven’t fully developed yet".
Bhagyaraj said at an event that he would like to give a "small advice to Modi", asking him to consider those who are criticizing him as "prematurely born babies".
“They are born in three months, as only after the fourth month of pregnancy does the baby’s mouth and ears develop. These people won’t say anything positive. We should consider that those who criticize (Modi) don’t have their ears or mouths developed. No need to worry about them,” he had said.
Bhagyaraj received a huge backlash for his remarks. Following that, he released a video on social media apologizing for the same. In the clarification video, he said, "Whatever I said was my personal opinion. I don't belong to the BJP. I have been born in the Dravidian land and the thoughts of our leaders naturally run through my mind. The ideologies of Periyar, Aringnar Anna and Kalaignar are imprinted in me. I sincerely apologize if I have hurt someone's sentiments”.
Bhagyaraj is the president of South Indian Film Writers Association (SIFWA). He has predominantly worked with the Tamil film industry. He led the “Swami Sankaradas Ani'', contesting against the winning team “Pandavar Ani”, with actors like Nasser, Vishal and Karthi in the recent Nadigar Sangam Elections.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.