MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen & Others Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon; See Pics

The Oscar nominees luncheon was held on 13 February at the Beverly Hilton.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen & Others Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon; See Pics
The Oscar nominees luncheon was held on Monday, 13 February at the Beverly Hilton where all the Oscar nominees gathered to celebrate their work. Indian Nominees MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen and Guneet Monga were also spotted attending the luncheon. 

RRR's Twitter handle went on to share photos of MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose whose song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated for the 'Best Song' category.

The team of Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers were present. They have been nominated for the 'Best Documentary Short' category. Gunnet shared some pictures from the event.

Take a look:

All That Breathes' Shaunak Sen was also present during the Oscars luncheon.

Shaunak Sen at the Oscars luncheon. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Kartiki Gonsalves, one of the makers of The Elephant Whisperers, took to Instagram to share a photo with Tom Cruise, she wrote, "You might just recognise him ….. He loves elephants, Indian food ……. And ….. INDIA !!"

The 95th Oscars will be held on 12 March, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

'Here's to India': Guneet Monga on 'The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Nomination

'Here's to India': Guneet Monga on 'The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Nomination

Topics:  Shaunak Sen   MM Keeravani   Oscars 2023 

