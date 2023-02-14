MM Keeravani, Shaunak Sen & Others Attend Oscar Nominees Luncheon; See Pics
The Oscar nominees luncheon was held on 13 February at the Beverly Hilton.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
RRR's Twitter handle went on to share photos of MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose whose song 'Naatu Naatu' has been nominated for the 'Best Song' category.
The team of Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers were present. They have been nominated for the 'Best Documentary Short' category. Gunnet shared some pictures from the event.
Take a look:
All That Breathes' Shaunak Sen was also present during the Oscars luncheon.
Kartiki Gonsalves, one of the makers of The Elephant Whisperers, took to Instagram to share a photo with Tom Cruise, she wrote, "You might just recognise him ….. He loves elephants, Indian food ……. And ….. INDIA !!"
The 95th Oscars will be held on 12 March, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Shaunak Sen MM Keeravani Oscars 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.