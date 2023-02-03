Arjun Kapoor Pens an Emotional Note On His Mom's Birth Anniversary
Mona Shourie passed away in March 2012.
Arjun Kapoor penned a heartbreaking note for his late mother Mona Shourie on Thursday, 3 February 2023 for her birth anniversary. The actor posted a picture of an old letter and wrote a note in memory of his late mother.
His emotional post read, “I’m running out of pictures now Maa. I’ve run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums the child inside me up, Maybe I’ve run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it’s the best day of the year for me, that’s why I promise you I will never give up I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise u I will make u proud wherever u are… love u feels rather empty without ur smile ya…Happy Birthday to my everything.
The actor's mother, Mona was married to producer Boney Kapoor from 1983 to 1996. She was also a successful film producer. She passed away in March 2012 after her battle with cancer.
On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in The Lady Killer. He was last seen in a crime-thriller called Kuttey.
Topics: Arjun Kapoor Mona Shourie Kapoor
