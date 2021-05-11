Still Lost Without You: Arjun Kapoor in Tribute Post to Mom Mona
Arjun lost his mother Mona Shourie in 2012
A day after International Mother's Day, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor who he lost in 2012. While many celebrities posted pictures with their mothers yesterday, Arjun wrote in the caption that he 'hated every bit' of the day.
"Yesterday was Mother’s Day I hated every bit of it.... Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom. Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back," he wrote. In the picture Mona can be seen smiling while Arjun appears lost.
Many celebrities commented under the picture and sent love and strength to the actor. Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote, "Feel the same way," and producer Tanuj Garg assured, ''She's fully there !!! And proud of you!!!!"
Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Your lovely mom was one of the kindest most warm people I've ever met. You take care." Tisca Chopra also wrote that Arjun was 'blessed' to have had his mother in his life.
Earlier in March, he'd shared a picture of his mother to mark her death anniversary. "It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear," he captioned the post.
"I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na," he added.
On the career front, Arjun will next be seen in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson wherein he plays a devoted grandson who embarks on a journey to fulfill his grandparent's final wish. Directed by Kaashvi Nair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kanwaljit Singh. Arjun also stars in the films Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.