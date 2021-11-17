Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's Marriage 'Not Legally Valid': Kolkata Court
Nusrat Jahan had earlier said that her marriage to Nikhil Jain wasn't validated under the Special Marriage Act.
A court in Kolkata has ruled that actor and Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan’s marriage with Nikhil Jain is ‘not legally valid,’ ANI reported.
Earlier this year, Nusrat had claimed, in a statement, that her marriage to businessman Nikhil was ‘not legal, valid and tenable’. The duo had tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but Nusrat said that it never got validated under the Special Marriage Act in India.
Nusrat had added that their separation happened a long time ago but she didn't speak up about it to keep her private life to herself. Without naming Nikhil, she also alleged that he illegally took money from her accounts.
"The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd hours of the night, even post-separation,” Nusrat had said in her statement.
Nikhil had called her allegations ‘baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth’. He added that he had proposed to Nusrat “out of love”, which the actor-MP “gladly accepted”. After this, they “went for a destination marriage in Bodrum of Turkey in June 2019 followed by a reception at Kolkata.”
