TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Says Her Marriage Was Never Valid In India

She added that their separation happened a long time ago but she didn't speak up about it to keep her private life to herself. Without naming Nikhil, she also alleged that he illegally took money from her accounts.

"The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my account by accessing my bank accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned banking authority and a police complaint shall be filed shortly," she said in her statement.

There were earlier reports that claimed that Nusrat started dating fellow actor-politician Yash Dasgupta. After rumours of her being pregnant with Dasgupta's child started making the rounds, writer Taslima Nasreen shared a long note on Facebook saying that Nusrat should divorce Nikhil if the rumours are true.

Nusrat, in her statement, further said, "I would never speak up about my personal life or anyone I am not related to. Thus, people who call themselves 'normal people' must not entertain anything which is not related to them."

Nikhil addressed the situation and told the Hindustan Times, "I have never commented or will not comment anything on what she has said. The matter is subjudice. The civil suit in courts is in process. They are doing their job well." He's reportedly filed for an annulment.