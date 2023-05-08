‘Not on Madhuri’s Guest List’: Urfi Javed on Why She Was Uninvited From an Event

Urfi Javed never shies away from expressing her opinion on social media. Recently, Urfi took to Instagram to share her experience of being "uninvited" from an event after she was not found on the guest list of veteran actor Madhuri Dixit.
Sharing a video from the event on her Instagram story, Urfi penned a long caption to elaborate on what happened.
She wrote, "Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, canceled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me, team, that I'm no more invited. When we asked them the reason they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k Iiye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!"
Here, take a look at her story:
Urfi is a TV actor who has also made an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. Urfi is often seen on social media experimenting with her clothes. She was last seen in Splitsvilla X4, which is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.