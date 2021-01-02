Mumbai Stand-Up Comic Arrested For ‘Insulting’ HM Shah, Hindu Gods
Among other charges, the comedian was arrested along with four others for offending religious sentiments.
A Mumbai-based standup comedian, Munawar Faruqui, was arrested on Thursday, 31 December, along with four event organisers, for allegedly “insulting” Home Minister Amit Shah and Hindu deities.
According to NDTV, the case was filed on a complaint by Eklavya Gaur, son of a BJP MLA and convenor of the Hind Rakshak Sangathan.
The report quoted Gaur as saying, “Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender, who in the past has often denigrated Hindu gods-goddesses at his shows. When we came to know about the event... we too bought tickets. Those performing there even made derisive references about Union Home Minister Amit Shah and dragged his name in the Godhra carnage.”
The Hindutva activists, who had purchased tickets to attend the event, reportedly halted the comedy show which was being held at a cafe in Indore.
The comedian and the others arrested have been booked under charges of hurting religious sentiments, organising the event without permission and flouting COVID-19 norms.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.