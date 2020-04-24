Nimrat Kaur Gives Us the Inside Story on ‘Homeland’

Actor Nimrat Kaur in a video chat tells us about the experience of shooting for the final season of Homeland, the homework she did to play the role of a Pakistani ISI official and about the work culture on the sets of the international show. Nimrat also tells us about the relationship she shares with the two popular actors of Homeland - Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

Currently, Nimrat is taking things as they come during the lockdown and says she's taken to cooking during this phase indoors. The actor also tells us that she may just play her role in The Lunchbox differently today after all her fresh experiences in the kitchen.