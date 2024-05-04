Nick Jonas Says He Has Influenza, Apologises to Fans For Postponing Mexico Show

Nick said in the video, "Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out...Over the last two, two and a half days, it's gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday, fever, body ache, sore throat and really bad cough." He added that after a doctor's checkup, his health hadn't "gotten better."

Nick further said, "I just need to recover and beat these things. I'm so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I'm heartbroken over this. Again, I'm really sorry, but I gotta try to beat this thing."

In the caption, Nick shared the new dates for the show.

The Jonas brothers' show will be held in Ireland next, followed by the UK, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland in September. The last show will be held in Poland on 16 October.