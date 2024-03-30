ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Priyanka Chopra Attends Mannara Chopra's Birthday Bash With Nick Jonas

Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, and Mannara Chopra's sister Mitali Handa were also spotted at the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined the former’s cousin Mannara Chopra’s 33rd birthday celebrations on Friday. Priyanka opted for a sleek white ensemble while Nick Jonas kept it casual with yellow pants and a printed shirt. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, actors Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, and Manjot Singh also joined the celebrations. Mannara Chopra was the 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

Check out the pictures here. 

