Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Tamannah, Kajol, Neena Gupta in an 'Explosive' Anthology

The trailer of Netflix's Lust Stories 2 released on Wednesday, 21 June. The four stories in this anthology explore sexual desires. Lust Stories 2 is all set to release on 29 June.
Neena Gupta's 'Explosive' Short
The trailer begins with Neena Gupta comparing one's body to Mt Fuji, where lust erupts like a volcano. She plays a grandmother and suggests that her granddaughter (Mrunal Thakur) sleep with her prospective husband before marriage. At the end, Neena's character can be seen asking her granddaughter, “Mount Fuji hua?," much to her embarrassment.
Kajol & Kumud Mishra's 'Tumultuous Marriage'
In another story, Kajol's character suspects her husband (played by Kumud Mishra) lusting after their maid. In the clip, we see the maid being replaced, much to the husband's chagrin.
Tillotama & Amruta's 'Face-Off'
In Konkona Sen's story, Tillotama's character catches her maid (Amruta Subhash) having sex with her lover on the former's bed. She's seen telling a friend on phone, “Seema didi on my bed!” Later, we see that there's an intense argument between the employer and employee.
Vijay & Tamannah's 'Rocky Relationship'
In the final story, we see two former lovers (Vijay Varma and Tamannah Bhatia) reconnecting after 10 years. However, the woman refuses to sleep with Vijay's character because he is married.
The four stories are directed by Amit R Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sensharma.
