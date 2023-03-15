ADVERTISEMENT

'Love & More Love': Neetu Kapoor Wishes 'Bahurani' Alia Bhatt On Her Birthday

Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on her brithday in a special way.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram on Wednesday, 15 March to wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday. The Darlings actor is all set to turn 30 this year. So, her mother-in-law had the sweetest message for her as she hits the milestone age.

Neetu took to her Instagram to wish her daughter-in-law, she said,"Happy Birthday Bahurani only love n more love."

Alia Bhatt turned 30. 

(Photo: Twitter)

Moreover, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on 14 April 2022. The Bollywood couple also welcomed their daughter Raha a few months after. The duo also starred in a movie together called Brahmastra.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. While she also has Netflix's Heart of Stone in the pipeline, the film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in leading roles.

