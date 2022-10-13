ADVERTISEMENT

Neetu Kapoor Wishes Her 'Jaans' Alia Bhatt & Riddhima Kapoor on Karva Chauth

Actor Alia Bhatt is celebrating her first Karva Chauth this year.

i

Neetu Kapoor recently took to social media, to wish her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and daughter, Riddhima Kapoor on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and will be celebrating her first Karva Chauth.

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival, wherein married women fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

Sharing a throwback picture of Alia and Riddhima from Ranbir-Alia's wedding on Instagram, Neetu wrote, "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans."

Soon after the post, Riddhima dropped some red heart emoticons on her mother's heartfelt post. Neetu's fans also commented on the picture, with one of them saying, "Awww alia's first karva chauth."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several upcoming projects in the pipeline including filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Topics:  Neetu Kapoor   Alia Bhatt   Karva Chauth 

