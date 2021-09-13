Women Can Attend Universities in Segregated Classrooms, Islamic Dress: Taliban

Women in Afghanistan will be permitted to pursue higher education in universities, but will have to adhere to Islamic dress code and gender segregation, the new education minister of the Taliban government said on Sunday, 12 September.

Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani, at a press conference in Kabul, said that female students in educational institutions will be taught solely by women teachers, and that the classrooms will remain segregated on the lines of gender, as per the Taliban's implementation of the Sharia law.

“We will not allow co-education,” he was quoted as saying by news agency AP. The minister also indicated that the subjects being taught in the universities will be reviewed.