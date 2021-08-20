Afghan Popstar Aryana Sayeed Escapes on US Plane After Taliban Takeover

"I had said in one of my recent interviews that I will be the 'Last Soldier to leave the Motherland'… and interestingly enough, that is exactly what happened. I hope and pray as a result of the recent changes, at the very least my beautiful people will be able to start living a peaceful life without the fear of suicide bombers and explosions. My heart, my prayers and my thoughts will always be with you!", Sayeed wrote.

“I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul,” Sayeed told her Instagram followers.

From Doha, she made her way to Turkey, where she is residing with husband Hasib Sayed, an Afghan music producer. “After I get home and my mind and emotions return back to normal from a world of disbelief and shock, I have many stories to share with you,” she said in her social media message.

Sayeed has been an outspoken advocate for the Afghan Army.