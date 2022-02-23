'Don't Make Me Feel Like You Voted For Me': Munawar on Choosing 'Lock Upp'
Munawar Faruqui has been criticised for being part of a show that will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui has opened up on being a part of the ALTBalaji reality show Lock Upp, which is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar was called out on social media for choosing to become a participant in a show featuring Kangana, who has frequently been criticised for her hate speeches.
In an interview to DeadAnt, Munawar said that there's nothing insensitive about choosing a particular show.
"I was offered a show and I accepted it. There's nothing insensitive about it. It would have been insensitive if I myself felt bad about being offered a spot on the show and I’m offended like 'my trauma has returned because you’ve offered me this show'. So if I myself am not feeling offended, then I don’t think anyone else should have a problem with it. The person you’re talking about, it’s not their show, the production is someone else’s. Just because my ideas and opinions don’t match with someone else doesn’t mean that I leave my work".Munawar Faruqui to DeadAnt
Some people on social media had also argued that because most of his recent shows were cancelled after threats from right-wing groups, Munawar might have considered Lock Upp due to financial constraints. When asked about it the comedian told the publication, "That’s not the reason, that can’t be the reason, but these things happen for small reasons. Work has to be done. Whatever work becomes available, you have to do it. I don’t want to do illegal work. And is it an injustice to work on this show? It’s a normal thing. So why are you putting so much pressure on one person’s shoulders? Don’t make me feel like you voted for me, like you made me win an election and made me the prime minister".
He added, "You supported me during an injustice, and I really appreciate that. And stand against every injustice just like that. You’re doing the right thing if you stand against injustice. But if I do something wrong, something cruel, then don’t support me, speak against me. Even now I know they love me, they like me, they like my personality… so they’re upset with the show I’m going on, they’re not upset with me. It’s okay, they’ll understand, very quickly".
