Mrunal Thakur Has a Fangirl Moment With Daniel Radcliffe in New York City

In a video Mrunal shared on her Instagram stories, Daniel can be seen interacting with fans and clicking pictures with them. After a while, Mrunal and her sister Lochan yell, “Daniel, we love you Daniel,” to which he looks at them and replies, “Thank you!” Mrunal also took the opportunity to click a selfie with the actor, writing, “And this happened."

On the work front, she will also soon be seen in a Hindi film titled Pooja Meri Jaan.