ADVERTISEMENT

'What People Saw in Mrs Chatterjee... is 100 Percent True': Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty speaks about Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rani Mukerji's latest film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, hit the big screens earlier in March and has since received a mixed response from both the critics and the audience. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an immigrant Indian mother who fought against the Norwegian government and its foster care system to win back the custody of her children.

The Quint caught up with Sagarika and spoke to her about the film's adaptation of her real-life story and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the emotional impact that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had on her, Sagarika shared, "The film had a lot of emotional connection with my children and the bad experiences that I have faced in my life. It just made me remember all those things. Because what people are seeing in the movie is hundred per cent true."

"However, the film didn't show a lot of things that happened with me during the span of the case. They could have shown more but film's aren't made that long these days."
Sagarika further added.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read

Podcast | Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Review: Mukerji Alone Carries This Film

Podcast | Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway Review: Mukerji Alone Carries This Film

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×