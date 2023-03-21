'What People Saw in Mrs Chatterjee... is 100 Percent True': Sagarika Chakraborty
Sagarika Chakraborty speaks about Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Rani Mukerji's latest film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, hit the big screens earlier in March and has since received a mixed response from both the critics and the audience. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an immigrant Indian mother who fought against the Norwegian government and its foster care system to win back the custody of her children.
The Quint caught up with Sagarika and spoke to her about the film's adaptation of her real-life story and more.
Talking about the emotional impact that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway had on her, Sagarika shared, "The film had a lot of emotional connection with my children and the bad experiences that I have faced in my life. It just made me remember all those things. Because what people are seeing in the movie is hundred per cent true."
"However, the film didn't show a lot of things that happened with me during the span of the case. They could have shown more but film's aren't made that long these days."Sagarika further added.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.