Poonam Pandey Reacts to Rumours About Her Pregnancy

In an interview with Zoom Poonam said, "Please do not forcefully make me pregnant. For women it's good news but for me it was bad since I wasn't pregnant. At least confirm with me once. Anything about my life is an open book, and the day I actually get pregnant I will distribute sweets".

Poonam and Sam tied the knot on 1 September, 2020. Less than a month after the wedding, Poonam filed a case of domestic abuse against Sam, claiming that he beat her up brutally. However, they got back together within days.

Poonam had clarified later in an interview that she and Sam 'love each other too much' and had sorted things out.