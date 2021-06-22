Poonam Pandey Reacts to Rumours About Her Pregnancy
There were reports about Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay expecting their first child.
Model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey has denied rumours that she and her husband Sam Bombay are expecting a child. Poonam said that she would distribute sweets the day she actually gets pregnant.
There were reports doing the rounds that Poonam Pandey is six weeks pregnant. Poonam and Sam got married in September last year in an intimate ceremony.
In an interview with Zoom Poonam said, "Please do not forcefully make me pregnant. For women it's good news but for me it was bad since I wasn't pregnant. At least confirm with me once. Anything about my life is an open book, and the day I actually get pregnant I will distribute sweets".
Poonam and Sam tied the knot on 1 September, 2020. Less than a month after the wedding, Poonam filed a case of domestic abuse against Sam, claiming that he beat her up brutally. However, they got back together within days.
Poonam had clarified later in an interview that she and Sam 'love each other too much' and had sorted things out.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.