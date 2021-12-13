'Chak De Phatte India': Harnaaz Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021, See Pics

Sandhu started participating in pageantry at the age of 17 and she has won the Miss Diva 2021 title along with Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019.

Talking about being selected for the Miss Universe pageant this year, Sandhu had told Times of India, “I always wanted to be called India on an international platform. Now it's happening; I have gotten the chance to represent 1.3 million people of my country on the world stage. I am so privileged and grateful for the opportunities I have received."

Sandhu shared a screengrab from a video call with her mother, brother, and aunt on Instagram and wrote, "My strength, my lifelines."