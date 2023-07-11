Meet the Person Katrina Kaif Has Spent the Most Time With in the Last '20 Years'

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on 11 July, to share a heartwarming post for her personal assistant, Ashok Sharma, who has been working with her for the last 20 years.
Sharing a picture of herself with Sharma, Katrina penned a touching note for him.
In her caption, she wrote, "Aaj bees saal pure ho gaye (It's been twenty years today) Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01 The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years. From laughs… to motivating pep talks….. to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for (coffee emoji) or me changing my mind about what I actually want.
"To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set. We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day , the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20," Katrina added.
Have a look at her post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also be reportedly seen in Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zara and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.
