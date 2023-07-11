ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Meet the Person Katrina Kaif Has Spent the Most Time With in the Last '20 Years'

Meet the Person Katrina Kaif Has Spent the Most Time With in the Last '20 Years'

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share the special post.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Meet the Person Katrina Kaif Has Spent the Most Time With in the Last '20 Years'
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on 11 July, to share a heartwarming post for her personal assistant, Ashok Sharma, who has been working with her for the last 20 years.

Sharing a picture of herself with Sharma, Katrina penned a touching note for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her caption, she wrote, "Aaj bees saal pure ho gaye (It's been twenty years today) Mr Ashok Sharma @sharmaashok01 The person who has spent the most time with me in the last 20 years. From laughs… to motivating pep talks….. to fights over me not drinking what I’ve asked for (coffee emoji) or me changing my mind about what I actually want.

"To Ashok shedding a few tears if someone gave me a tough time on set. We’ve been through it all, his friendly face there every day , the one constant, usually knowing what I want before I do, always keeping a watchful eye on me. Here’s to the next 20," Katrina added.

Have a look at her post here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also be reportedly seen in Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zara and Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Also Read

Katrina Kaif Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her 'Coffee Mornings' With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her 'Coffee Mornings' With Vicky Kaushal

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Katrina Kaif 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×