Manoj Bajpayee on Whether 'Tandav' Row Affected 'The Family Man 2' Release
Manoj Bajpayee had received high praise for his role as Shrikant Tiwari in The Family Man 2.
Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke about whether the controversy surrounding Tandav affected the release of The Family Man 2. Amazon Prime Video was embroiled in controversies after several complaints were filed against the makers of Tandav.
Speaking to The Indian Express Bajpayee said,
"The Family Man season 2 was complete and ready for release when the Tandav episode happened. Did you ever feel The Family Man was censored? If at all we were worried, it was about the protest that was coming from a different part of the country. But we were very confident that once people saw the show, they would understand that it is about them. Raj and DK and the writers put all the sides of debates in the script for people to decide. That’s a great way to put all the arguments in the script.”
After the trailer of The Family Man 2 dropped, many had criticised it for depicting the Tamil population, and especially the Tamil Eelam, in a bad light.
The 53-year-old actor also spoke to the publication about how the era of ‘superstars’ may be over, since the success of content on an OTT platform levels the playing field. He called OTT platforms far more democratic mediums. “The system that is based on Friday releases has lost out. You see their desperation and anxiety but they are also trying to tweak themselves to be a part of this new situation.”
Bajpayee added, “For us, it was always this situation. We were doing everything so that we can be part of such films. But they were the real kings of box office. They will take time to come to terms to this situation and start re-inventing themselves. I see that effort happening from that side also.”
Bajpayee was highly appreciated for his role as Shrikant Tiwari in The Family Man seasons.
