'His Demise Left a Big Void': Manoj Bajpayee on Om Puri's Birth Anniversary

Manoj Bajpayee took to social media to pay tribute to Om Puri on his birth anniversary.

Manoj Bajpayee took to social media on 18 October to pen an emotional note on the late actor Om Puri's birth anniversary. The veteran actor, who worked in several hit films like Gadar, Chup Chup Ke, and Aakrosh, among others, passed away in 2017.

Bajpayee shared a throwback picture of his Ghaath co-star on Instagram to pay tribute.

The Family Man actor wrote, "Remembering Om Puri Ji on his birthday. He has always been a profound source of inspiration to me, not just as an actor, but as a guiding light in dedication to the craft. Each time I watch his films, I find a new lesson, a fresh perspective. His approach to each role was pure magic, as he became the character he portrayed. I deeply miss his presence, and his demise has left a big void in the entire film fraternity. #OmPuri."

Have a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bajpayee was last seen in Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, this year. Both films opened to stellar reviews from the audience and the critics.

Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Exemplary Performance Elevates Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

