Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal on His First Death Anniversary
Filmmaker Raj Kaushal died of a cardiac arrest in June, 2021.
Actor Mandira Bedi, recently shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram account, remembering husband Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary. Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, had died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 49, last year, on 30 June 2021.
Taking to her Instagram, Mandira shared a handwritten note which read, "365 days without you..." She captioned the post with, "Miss you Raji."
Several Bollywood celebrities showed their love and support for Mandira on her Instagram post. Actor Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "My love to you," Singer Vishal Dadlani commented, "Love to you and the kids, Mandy. Wishing you strength." Actors Mouni Roy, and Jennifer Winget dropped a heart emoji on the post.
Mandira also posted a framed photo of her husband, in her Instagram story.
Raj Kaushal was not only a director, but also a writer and a film producer. He had helmed several films including My Brother...Nikhil, Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie and Shaadi Ka Ladoo, among others.
Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. The actor has two children with Raj, a son, Vir, and daughter Tara, whom she welcomed last year, in July 2020.
