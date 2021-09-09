Mandira Bedi Says She Has a ‘Long Way to Go to Feel Normal Again'
Mandira Bedi shared a picture in workout clothes, and said that she wakes up every day and musters
Actor Mandira Bedi shared a picture of herself and a fitness tracker, and wrote that there is a ‘long way to go’ before she feels normal, months after her husband Raj Kaushal’s death. Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on 30 June after a heart attack. Since then Mandira has frequently shared pictures with him accompanied with emotional notes.
In the recent note, she wrote, “It’s a long way to go to feel normal again. Emotionally, mentally and physically. But I wake up every morning with purpose and aim for as much positivity that I can muster. And in all of this I still practice #gratitude... because there is always, always something to be grateful for. Have a nice day all of you."
Several fans sent their well wishes and called Bedi an ‘inspiration’. Singer Anusha Mani commented, “Haven’t known a stronger human than you,” and actor Adil Hussain wrote, “You are such an inspiration... Lots of love." Other celebrities including Dr. Aditi Govitrikar and Gaurav Gera also reacted to the post.
On Wednesday, Mandira Bedi reposted actor Ashish Chowdhry’s post wherein he’d shared a picture with her with the caption, “That smile tho…. I love you my Mandu. Haven’t known a girl as ‘Solid’ as you.”
Under the post she re-shared, Ashish commented, “My love falls so short in front of that love you and Raji showered and drenched me with, Mandu.. Not a comparison, but I find a world of happiness that I’ve never felt before- with you.. Viru, Tara and you are mine. Forever. I love you”
Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal tied the knot in February 1999 and welcomed their first child Vir in 2011. Last year, they adopted their daughter Tara who turned five in July.
On Raj’s 50th birth anniversary, Mandira shared a picture with him and wrote, “Happy Birthday Raji.. we miss you and hope that you are watching us and have our backs like you always did..The gaping void will never be filled Here’s hoping you’re in a better place. Peaceful and surrounded by love..."
