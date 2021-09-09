Mandira Bedi Says She Has a ‘Long Way to Go to Feel Normal Again'

Actor Mandira Bedi shared a picture of herself and a fitness tracker, and wrote that there is a ‘long way to go’ before she feels normal, months after her husband Raj Kaushal’s death. Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passed away on 30 June after a heart attack. Since then Mandira has frequently shared pictures with him accompanied with emotional notes.

In the recent note, she wrote, “It’s a long way to go to feel normal again. Emotionally, mentally and physically. But I wake up every morning with purpose and aim for as much positivity that I can muster. And in all of this I still practice #gratitude... because there is always, always something to be grateful for. Have a nice day all of you."