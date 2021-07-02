Raj Kaushal Had Suffered a Heart Attack in His 30s: Sulaiman Merchant

Music director and Raj Kaushal's friend Sulaiman Merchant has said that a day before his demise the filmmaker had been feeling uneasy. Actor Mandira Bedi's husband Raj passed away on Wednesday morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 49.

Speaking to ETimes Sulaiman Merchant said, "Raj was feeling uneasy on Tuesday evening, for which he took an antacid tablet. Later, he told Mandira Bedi that he was getting a heart attack. Mandira immediately called Ashish Chaudhary, who rushed to their place. Ashish and Mandira put Raj in the car, but he was losing consciousness. I think they took him to Lilavati Hospital. But in the next 5-10 minutes, they realised that he had no pulse. Before they reached the doctor, he passed away".