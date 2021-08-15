Void Will Never Be Filled: Mandira Bedi on Raj Kaushal’s 50th Birth Anniversary

Mandira Bedi and filmmaker Raj Kaushal welcomed their first child Vir in 2011. They later adopted a daughter Tara in July last year.

Mandira Bedi became popular after her role in the Doordarshan show Shanti, and went on to work in shows like Dushman, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also appeared in films like Manmadhan, The Tashkent Files, and Saaho.

Her late husband, producer Raj Kaushal worked as a director on films like Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. He also produced My Brother Nikhil.