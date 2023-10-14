Malti Marie Steals Hearts At Jonas Brothers Concert; Fans Share Videos

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, the one-year-old daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, captured fans' hearts at a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Nashville, US. Unseen videos of Malti clapping and responding to Nick's performance have surfaced, igniting excitement among fans.
Priyanka was seen holding Malti close to the stage, and the toddler even seemed eager to join her father on stage.
Malti, sporting noise-cancelling headphones, enthusiastically engaged with the performance by Nick and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. In one heartwarming moment, Joe shook Malti's hand during the gig.
Take a look at the adorable videos shared by several fans and concertgoers who were there to witness the cute moment on-stage:
While Nick has been on tour with the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka and Malti have been accompanying him to various cities across the US. Priyanka has been sharing their adventures at the concerts, posting pictures of her outfits and moments with Nick and his family. The videos of Malti at the concert have added an extra layer of cuteness to their journey.
