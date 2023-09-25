'Picture Perfect': Priyanka Chopra Wishes Newly-Wed Parineeti & Raghav Chadha

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on 24 September. Parineeti's cousin sister, actor Priyanka Chopra, who couldn't join the grand celebration, took to social media on 25 September to send her best wishes to the newlywed couple.
Sharing a few pictures from Parineeti's wedding day, the Citadel actor penned a long note for her. She wrote, "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us."
"Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra," Priyanka added.
Have a look at her post here:
Meanwhile, many celebrities from the film industry and prominent politicians marked their presence at the royal wedding. From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, several others joined the celebration.
