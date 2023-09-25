'Picture Perfect': Priyanka Chopra Wishes Newly-Wed Parineeti & Raghav Chadha

Sharing a few pictures from Parineeti's wedding day, the Citadel actor penned a long note for her. She wrote, "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us."

"Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra," Priyanka added.

Have a look at her post here: