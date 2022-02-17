Malayalam Actor Kottayam Pradeep Dies; Mohanlal, Prithviraj Offer Condolences
Kottayam Pradeep died of a heart attack at 61.
Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, professionally known as Kottayam Pradeep, died of a heart attack on Thursday morning, PTI quoted the family as saying. Pradeep was 61 and is survived by his wife Maya and two children, son Vishnu and daughter Vrinda.
Condolences are pouring in following the actor's untimely demise. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actors Mohanlal, Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran shared messages on social media.
Vijayan took to Facebook to write in Malayalam, "Kottayam Pradeep was a special actor who kept even small characters bright in the minds of the entertainers through his unique style. Condolence to his family and loved ones."Ennum Eppozhum.
Mohanlal, who co-starred with Pradeep in 2015's Ennum Eppozhum, also took to Facebook to write in Malayalam, "Tributes to dear Kottayam Pradeep who gained a place in the hearts of Malayalees through remarkable characters".
Mammootty and Pradeep had teamed up for films such as Rajamanikyam (2005), 2015's Acha Din and Utopiayile Rajavu and Puthiya Niyamam (2016).
Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, ""Rest in peace".
Kottayam Pradeep was known for his comic roles. He was primarily a theatre actor, transitioning to films in his 40s. His breakout role was in the 2010 Tamil blockbuster Vinnathaandi Varuvaayaa which was also shot in Telugu as Ye Maaya Chesave, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Pradeep featured in both the films.
