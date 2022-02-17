Malayalam Actor Kottayam Pradeep Dies; Mohanlal, Prithviraj Offer Condolences

Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, professionally known as Kottayam Pradeep, died of a heart attack on Thursday morning, PTI quoted the family as saying. Pradeep was 61 and is survived by his wife Maya and two children, son Vishnu and daughter Vrinda.

Condolences are pouring in following the actor's untimely demise. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actors Mohanlal, Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran shared messages on social media.