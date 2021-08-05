Prithviraj Sukumaran Explains How the 'Kuruthi' Trailer Was Cut

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran talks to The Quint about his upcoming film Kuruthi which he is also producing. Prithviraj is also currently shooting for Bro Daddy starring Mohanlal which he is directing and acting in. In this video chat, the actor talks about wearing different hats for all of these projects and which one he is most comfortable wearing. The Malayalam actor also chats about what Onam means to him and recalls his Onam memories. Kuruthi starring Prithviraj, Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Tom Shine Chacko and others is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11 August. Watch the video for more.