Malaika Arora's apartment in Bandra has been sealed after one of the residents tested positive for coronavirus on 8 June. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the entire building has been sanitized after it was known that the person had contracted coronavirus. Ever since the lockdown was announced Malaika has been quarantining at home with her son Arhaan.The actor is very active on Instagram and has been updating us about how she has kept herself engaged during this phase. Some time back, Malaika posted about keeping fit.Malaika has also shared her "various stages of lockdown".2 Members of Karan Johar's House Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 Earlier, staff members of Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor's houses also tested positive for coronavirus. Both the filmmaker and producer released statements saying that they were quarantining themselves and had taken all the necessary precautions. Even Vicky Kaushal's building was sealed after a girl had contracted the virus. We'll get through this!