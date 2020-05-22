Boney Kapoor’s domestic help recently tested positive for coronavirus. Kapoor informed in a press statement that the 23-year-old househelp named Charan Sahu, who was working in his residence in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, was unwell on Saturday evening, 16 May and on 19 May tested positive for the virus. The producer immediately sent him for a test and kept him in isolation.Now two more members of his house staff have tested positive for the virus, said a report by Spotboy. Dayanand Bangar,Oshiwara Police Station PI, confirmed the news.Boney Kapoor had earlier put out a statement saying, “Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us”, the statement read. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.