Two members of Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar's residential staff have tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement on 25 May.Johar said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was informed about the same and necessary sanitisation of his residence was carried out by the officials. Johar and his family have also taken the swab test and have tested negative, but will self-quarantine for 14 days, the director said.Johar also said that all necessary care and treatment will be given to the staff who have tested positive. The development comes as the director celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday with his mother Hiroo Johar and children Roohi and Yash.Karan Johar had last month begun supporting various relief funds and a host of NGOs to help those affected by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. He donated to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund through his banner Dharma Productions. The production house has also been helping out not-for-profits such as Give India Fundraisers, GOONJ, Zomato Feeding India, International Association for Human Values (IAHV) and Producers Guild of India.Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to Donate for COVID-19 Relief