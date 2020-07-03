Watch: Madhuri’s Tribute to Saroj Khan is Something To Cherish
At IIFA 2019, Madhuri Dixit had paid a tribute to her loving guru, who passed away on 3 July.
It’s a known fact that Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan shared a very special bond. Khan had choreographed some of the biggest hits of Madhuri’s career. From ‘Ek Do Teen’ to ‘Piya Ghar Aya’ and ‘Tamma Tamma’, the list goes on. Even the last song she directed was with Madhuri for Kalank. The National Award-winning choreographer passed away at the age of 71 on 3 July.
This throwback video of her favourite student paying a tribute to her loving guru will definitely bring a smile to your face. At IIFA 2019, Madhuri danced to some of her timeless hits all choreographed by Saroj Ji, before honouring her with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Madhuri also gave an emotional speech for her dance guru Saroj Khan, who is also the reason behind award functions adding the category of Best Dance Choreographer.
Madhuri Dixit took to social media to express her grief over the demise of her ‘Master Ji’.
