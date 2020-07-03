I’m Devastated: Madhuri Dixit Mourns Saroj Khan’s Demise
“She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more,” wrote Madhuri.
The woman behind all of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance numbers, choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest. Madhuri Dixit took to social media to express her grief over the demise of her ‘Master Ji’.
Sharing a number of unseen pictures of the two, Madhuri said that she is ‘devastated’ to hear the news. “I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” she wrote.
The last Bollywood song to be choreographer by Saroj Khan, ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ from Kalank was also filmed on Madhuri Dixit.
A number of other Bollywood celebrities, from Manisha Koirala to Kunal Kohli, took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the 'dancing queen'. Manisha Koirala wrote that it was Saroj Khan who taught her ‘film dance’ when she stepped into Bollywood.
Farah Khan took to Twitter to write that Saroj Khan was an inspiration.
