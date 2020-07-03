I’m Devastated: Madhuri Dixit Mourns Saroj Khan’s Demise

The woman behind all of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance numbers, choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on 3 July due to a cardiac arrest. Madhuri Dixit took to social media to express her grief over the demise of her ‘Master Ji’.

Sharing a number of unseen pictures of the two, Madhuri said that she is ‘devastated’ to hear the news. “I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” she wrote.