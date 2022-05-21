Here's Why Madhuri Dixit Chose To Sing Her 2nd Song in English Instead of Hindi

Madhuri Dixit has released her latest song and The Quint talked to the singer-actor who told us how music has always been a part of her life and how she has managed to keep it in her family.

Madhuri's new song 'Tu Hai Mera' is dedicated to her fans and the actor co-wrote the lyrics with Indian-American rapper Raja Kumari. Madhuri talks about how she and Raja Kumari got together and created this song and calls it a 'love letter' for her fans.